Finalist: Nejmah Rabah Haddad

Country Representative

Rebuilding Alliance

Birzeit University

Attorney Nejmah Haddad plays a key role in Rebuilding Alliance as a country representative. There are three parts to her work: (1) managing Rebuilding Alliance’s program grants, convening meetings with each of its Palestinian NGO partners, drafting and monitoring project grant agreements; (2) research and analysis to formulate Contact Congress requests for intervention; (3) representing Rebuilding Alliance in the U.N. Cluster forums, which are interagency efforts to develop a common strategy and rights-based analysis of the protection, shelter, health, or education needs of Palestinian communities.

Haddad is usually the first to respond to alerts from attorneys who represent the Palestinian villages and neighborhoods in the West Bank when urgent matters occur. As a lawyer, she readily communicates with lawyers and works with the towns and families who are directly impacted.