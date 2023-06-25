Finalist: Rasika Vasant Rathi

Vice President & General Counsel & Secretary

Specialty Enzymes & Probiotics

University of Michigan Law School

Rasika Rathi is a highly accomplished lawyer and board member of Specialty Enzymes & Probiotics, a group company of Advanced Enzyme Technologies. In her current role as general counsel of Advanced Enzymes, she has been instrumental in leading major projects and deals in the multi-billion dollar biotech/enzyme industry. She has played a key role in several successful acquisitions, including those of SciTech, Biomedic Labs, JC Biotech, and Evoxx (a German R&D firm), demonstrating her ability to navigate complex negotiations and regulatory compliance issues while enhancing the capabilities of her firm.

One of Rathi’s most significant achievements has been taking Advanced Enzyme Technologies public. She played a critical role on the strategy team driving the company’s IPO, which was oversubscribed by more than 116 times and received an overwhelming response from investors.