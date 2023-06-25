Finalist: Vivian Kim

General Counsel, Corporate Secretary, and Chief People Officer

Hanmi Bank

UC Berkeley School of Law

Vivian Kim began her law career as an associate at Dykema Gossett, LLP in 2011, where she managed a wide range of complex business and intellectual property litigation matters, including patent, copyright, trade secret and right of privacy claims, class action defense, and real estate disputes. While at Dykema, she became involved in the Los Angeles Asian Pacific Islander Legal Outreach.

After nearly six years at Dykema, Kim transitioned in house and began her career with Hanmi Bank and Hanmi Financial Corporation as corporate counsel. Over the past seven years, she has been promoted several times and expanded her role at Hanmi beyond serving as corporate counsel. Today, in addition to managing all legal operations for the bank and its holding company, Kim has taken a leadership role in advancing the company’s public profile and philanthropic initiatives. She has also spearheaded the bank’s ESG efforts.