Photography by Dennis Trantham at Westside Studio (Dennis Trantham)

Senior Associate

Ramo Law PC

Pepperdine University School of Law

Entertainment and Sports

Drawing on his background as a creative producer, Geoff Lee focuses his legal practice on facilitating his clients’ vision, providing them with the legal tools to actualize their ideas for mediums of all types. He is general counsel for unscripted and premium docuseries production companies and negotiates lucrative network deals for his clients’ large-scale productions.

As production counsel, Lee specializes in high-profile, talent-driven productions such as “Legendary” on HBO Max with Keke Palmer and Jameela Jamil, “The Big Brunch” on HBO Max hosted by Dan Levy, “Rennervations” with Jeremy Renner on Disney+, and “Welcome to Wrexham” via FX following Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenny’s purchase of a Welsh football team. He also focuses on securing strategic branding opportunities between the consumer products and film/television industries, representing high-profile clients as well as structuring financing of entertainment projects through sales of NFTs.