Honoree: Kiran Jain

Chief Legal Officer

Replica, Inc.

Georgetown University

Kiran Jain is an effective, strategic business and legal leader with broad executive experience in the technology and government sectors. In addition to serving as chief legal officer of an Alphabet-backed technology venture, she has served as COO, chief strategy officer, board member, and investor (Third Sphere) at several other government and climate technology companies, as well as a senior deputy city attorney (City of Oakland) and CEO of a non-profit organization (Oakland Fund for Public Innovation) focused on innovative public-private partnerships.

Early in her career, she served as the founding attorney for Kiva.org, the world’s first internet microfinance platform, which has raised over $1 billion to alleviate poverty. Jain designed the legal strategy that allowed the company to come to market quickly and safely.

For nearly three years, she has served on Replica’s founding team, which focuses on providing privacy-first mobility, demographic, land use, and economic data to drive better decision-making around the built environment. In the past 12 months, as Chief Legal Officer, Jain has created and executed the company’s public policy strategy, including its legislative and policy agenda, to support the company’s strategic business priorities and help direct millions of federal dollars to data-driven state and local infrastructure projects. In the last 12 months, she developed and recruited a government affairs team to directly manage local, state, and federal relationships and identify business risks and opportunities from pending policy, legislative, regulatory, and procurement initiatives. Today, GAPP’s efforts cover nearly 20 states in the U.S. representing over $100 million in business opportunities.

Jain is a motivated problem solver. For the past five years, she has focused her legal and policy skills to build technology products that improve government operations and efficiency. Her legal work has ranged from designing resilient financing strategies, deploying affordable broadband, decarbonizing California’s housing sector, and producing safe and reliable data needed to deliver more equitable and resilient infrastructure. Through this work, Jain was recently appointed to the State of California’s Green Bond Market Development Committee by the State Treasurer to more intentionally inform environmental, social, and governance practices for the $4 trillion municipal bond market in the United States.