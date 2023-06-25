Shareholder

Scali Rasmussen

Southwestern Law School

Litigation

Jeffrey Erdman is a senior litigation and trial attorney with nearly 25 years of litigation experience practicing in both the state and federal courts of California. He has extensive courtroom and trial experience, both as plaintiff’s and defense counsel, successfully arguing cases before the California Courts of Appeal. His litigation experience spans many areas of business, including the insurance, manufacturing, and service industries, as well as all variety of real estate disputes.

Before joining Scali Rasmussen, Erdman was managing partner of Bennett & Erdman for 16 years, where he served both as litigation counsel and as outside general counsel to various business entities and entrepreneurs. He has also provided pro bono legal services in a variety of matters impacting disenfranchised individuals, for which he was recognized with the State Bar President’s Pro Bono Services Award in 2008.