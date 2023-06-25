Founder and Principal

The Freedman Firm PC

UC Law San Francisco

Litigation

Michael Freedman founded The Freedman Firm in 2021 and has quickly established himself as one of the region’s top criminal defense and trial attorneys. Drawing on his background as a former federal prosecutor, his criminal practice runs the gamut of cases in both state and federal court. He routinely represents clients in white-collar fraud investigations and prosecutions and is set for trial in a federal honest services prosecution this June. In addition to white-collar fraud matters, he routinely represents clients facing other criminal charges, including assault, firearms, drugs, and sex crimes.

Freedman is also a go-to asset forfeiture attorney and has won the return of millions of dollars of client funds seized by the government. He also has a robust civil litigation practice, defending individuals and businesses against government regulators and in business disputes as well as representing plaintiffs in select matters.