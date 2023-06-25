Partner

Musick, Peeler & Garrett LLP

Pacific McGeorge School of Law

Life Sciences & Healthcare

Michael Klein is a partner at the firm and chairs the firm’s marketing committee. From 2000 to 2002, he served as outside general counsel to National Staff Specialists, Inc. Klein’s practice focuses on the representation of clients involved in business, consumer, and class action litigation in a broad range of industries with an emphasis on serving clients in the healthcare, managed care, insurance, transportation, and real estate sectors. He has successfully litigated a multitude of high-stakes matters.

In addition to his litigation practice, Klein provides regulatory and governance advice to clients in the healthcare and insurance industries. He also regularly assists healthcare clients in compliance matters and governmental investigations involving EMTALA, consent issues, Medicare/Medicaid billing, fraud and abuse, and transactions impacting the Stark and Anti-Kickback laws, as well as the False Claims Act.