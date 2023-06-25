(Mark Lozano)

Managing Partner

Shook Hardy & Bacon

The George Washington

University Law School

Litigation

When large companies, particularly in the automotive industry, are facing complex, multi-faceted challenges, Michael Mallow is often the first attorney they call. He has practiced law for more than three decades and is on the short list of lawyers with the ability to get a class action lawsuit resolved before it becomes a multi-million dollar or reputational problem. Clients describe him as deeply knowledgeable and extremely creative in resolving their issues.

Currently, Mallow serves as managing partner of Shook, Hardy & Bacon’s Los Angeles office and as co-chair of the firm’s Class Action and Appellate Litigation practice group. In 2019, Shook recruited him to launch the firm’s Los Angeles office and help expand Shook’s California presence where class action cases are most often filed. Prior to joining Shook, Mallow headed the Consumer Class Action Defense Practice at Sidley Austin, an international firm.