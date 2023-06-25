Partner

Irell & Manella LLP

Harvard Law School

Intellectual Property

Morgan Chu has secured many of the world’s largest – and in some cases precedent-setting – verdicts, judgments, and settlements, resulting in actual payments totaling more than $9 billion. His decades-long career stands apart for its impact and influence. Defense representations have comprised an equal share of his career, and he has scored a series of wins that have been named top defense verdicts of the year. In just the past year, Chu has obtained nearly $3.3 billion in awards for VLSI Technology in patent trials against Intel involving microprocessor technology. In November 2022, he convinced a jury to award VLSI $948 million plus running royalties, and in a separate case in April 2022, secured a $2.3-billion judgment for VLSI – the largest patent judgment in U.S. history. His strategy included ensuring technical issues surrounding the infringement was easily understandable for jurors.