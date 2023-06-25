Nominee: Arun Kumar Kurichety

Co-Founder + COO/General Counsel

Petalfast

Washington University School of Law

Arun Kurichety is a seasoned leader, corporate executive, and attorney with an entrepreneurial mindset. He possesses more than 15 years of corporate transactional/restructuring experience with a focus on the cannabis/CBD industry. As a cannabis industry veteran, he has advised numerous cannabis companies, from start-ups to public, in an ever-shifting regulatory landscape.

In 2020, Kurichety achieved his lifelong dream of starting his own company when he co-founded Petalfast, a go-to-market accelerator that helps cannabis brands achieve rapid growth and scale. As COO and general counsel for the privately held company, he bridges the gap between the legal and business spheres by “leading with the law” in the day-to-day management of the company. He has worked on structuring all aspects of the business, including notably leading four equity raises, several debt transactions, as well as over 50 customer partnership agreements in less than two years.