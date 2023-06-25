Nominee: Hadiss DeWitt Sisson

Senior Director/Senior Attorney

Dun & Bradstreet

Southwestern Law School

Hadiss Sisson’s legal guidance incorporates ideology extending to business, customer service, and ethics - always keeping her “do-good” mentality when developing and providing guidance that benefits customers, especially small business customers.

Sisson started her legal career in entertainment law and from there entered the world of data, marketing, product, and technology at Dun & Bradstreet, where she has been thriving for the past 11 years working directly with product, technology, and marketing teams to develop and launch products to help businesses. As the lead small business and e-commerce attorney for Dun & Bradstreet, she is responsible for product parity, messaging, and enablement and works diligently to ensure that all teams are serving the end customer. During the pandemic, Sisson was instrumental in helping launch new emergency solutions to support over 2.4 million small businesses in the United States.