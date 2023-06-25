Nominee: Jay DeGooyer

General Counsel

TigerConnect

UC Law San Francisco

Jay DeGooyer has proven himself to be a tremendous asset as the general counsel of TigerConnect. He hit the ground running in November 2021 and has been an integral part of the team that made incredible progress over the past two years. In his role, he works hand-in-hand with TigerConnect’s Executive Leadership Team to cost-effectively address any number of issues, including corporate governance, ethics and compliance, cybersecurity and data privacy, intellectual property, labor and employment, dispute resolution, and initiatives related to insurance and risk management.

DeGooyer’s diligence and hard work were rewarded when Vista Equity Partners invested in TigerConnect less than three weeks into his tenure. Not only did he handle the due diligence for this transaction, but he also created a thorough post-transaction plan for learning and implementing Vista’s best practices. DeGooyer is always evaluating and measuring potential risks, looking to see what’s around the corner.