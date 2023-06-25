Nominee: Rob Rader

General Counsel and Corporate Secretary

Ovation LLC

Harvard Law School

Rob Rader is general counsel and corporate secretary at Ovation TV, America’s only arts cable network, which is distributed to approximately 50 million U.S. households. At Ovation TV, he has direct responsibility for all business and legal matters and human resources, including production, distribution, marketing, litigation, intellectual property, real estate, and corporate affairs.

Among Rader’s accomplishments for Ovation has been his work handling all business affairs, production, and clearance for over 300 annual hours of internal productions from all major studios in the U.S., U.K. and Europe and creating new “over the top” (Internet-based direct-to-consumer) and “FAST” (free advertising- supported television) channels, including obtaining programming rights and negotiating platform agreements with numerous distribution platforms such as Apple, Android, and Roku.