Nominee: Sally Brammell

VP of Legal

PAX

Tulane University

Sally Brammell has been a pillar in the cannabis space for years - both as an advocate on behalf of children with special needs and their families and as a leading attorney, shaping emerging industries and establishing sustainable cannabis programs that destigmatize and advance safe, responsible use. She has forged a career rooted in helping others.

Brammell joined PAX, a leading global cannabis brand enhancing lives through exceptional cannabis experiences, in 2017 to advocate for cannabis reform from within the industry. She has made a resounding impact, navigating a challenging space that is state-legal but remains federally illegal. In her role, Brammell leads myriad facets of the business from protecting PAX’s innovation and IP to shaping public policy, ensuring compliance against a patchwork of state laws and regulations, establishing a robust youth prevention program, and shaping a go-to-market in constantly evolving states where PAX operates.