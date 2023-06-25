Founding Partner

Kaplan Marino

Pepperdine University School of Law

Litigation

Criminal defense attorney Richard Kaplan manages serious criminal charges that threaten the livelihood and reputations of white-collar clients, including high-net-worth individuals, entrepreneurs, entertainers, corporations, and their officers and executives. His creative strategies during negotiations with authorities have led to numerous acquittals, no-charges-filed, probation, and record expungement outcomes for clients.

Kaplan’s experience includes a range of allegations: fraud, narcotics, DUI, vehicular manslaughter, and domestic violence, among others. Several recent representations have involved #MeToo allegations, road rage, building code violations, and overcharging claims issued by weights and measure agencies. He has built productive relationships across the legal profession, from the Los Angeles County and City Prosecuting Agencies to the U.S. Department of Justice to the National Conference of Bar Presidents. During more than 30 years of practice, Kaplan has assembled a formidable team of professionals and deep resources that support his alternative approaches and customized defense advocacy.