Photo by Bradford Rogne Photography (Bradford Rogne/Bradford Rogne Photography)

Partner

Sanders Roberts LLP

USC Gould School of Law

Litigation

Robert K. Dixon, a partner at Sanders Roberts LLP, is an experienced trial attorney who specializes in defending high-profile corporate clients in product liability, personal injury, and consumer litigation in state and federal courts throughout California. He represents clients from a variety of industries, including automotive, pharmaceutical, construction, and retail.

The cases Dixon litigates run the spectrum from single-plaintiff/ defendant cases to multiple-party complex matters. He is experienced in managing matters from inception through trial as well as navigating matters through the arbitration process. He is a former in-house counsel where he was tasked with, among other things, managing hundreds of toxic tort cases concurrently. His corporate counsel experience provides him with unique insights that are critical for ensuring that litigation and corporate objectives are always aligned. Throughout the years, he has achieved successful results for his clients both in the courtroom and through the negotiation of favorable resolutions.