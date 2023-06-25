Photo by Bradford Rogne Photography (Bradford Rogne/Bradford Rogne Photography)

Partner

Waymaker LLP

Harvard Law School

Litigation

One of California’s elite trial and appellate lawyers, Waymaker LLP Founding Partner Ryan Baker wins trial verdicts and appeals in high-profile and high-stakes cases across the country. Skilled with cases involving intellectual property and innovative or disruptive technology, he built Waymaker (formerly Baker Marquart LLP) into one of the nation’s premier trial and litigation boutiques.

The firm is known for its success in litigation at the intersection of innovative technology and complex legal issues. Waymaker, which Baker managed from inception, has a stellar record of achievement at both trials and appeals. The firm he has built over the past 17 years is widely recognized for its excellence in many areas, with a particular focus on complex litigation, intellectual property, and fintech/cybersecurity. Baker successfully guided Waymaker through the turmoil of the pandemic and in 2021, the firm changed its name to reflect its growing diversity and commitment to a collaborative culture.