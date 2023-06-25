Sandra Crawshaw-Sparks

Partner

A well-known and respected entertainment industry litigator with 34 years of success, Sandra (Sandy) Crawshaw-Sparks represents the most iconic names in music on recording, publishing, licensing and management contracts, copyrights, trademark rights, unfair competition claims, and the rights of privacy and publicity. While she fiercely fights high-profile battles for her entertainment clients and wins some of the most visible cases in the media today, she also routinely negotiates pre-litigation resolutions of highly sensitive and confidential entertainment-related disputes, protecting her clients and their reputations from unwarranted media scrutiny and creative distraction.

Notably, Crawshaw-Sparks is the deputy national legal counsel for the National Academy of Recording Arts & Sciences, Inc. (the not-for-profit organization responsible for the GRAMMY Awards) and has long served on the board of directors of the GRAMMY Museum’s Entertainment Law Initiative, which promotes discussion and debate about the most compelling legal issues facing the music industry.