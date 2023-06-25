Managing Partner, Los Angeles Office

Greenberg Gross LLP

Georgetown University Law Center

Litigation

The leader of Greenberg Gross LLP’s Los Angeles office, Sarah Kelly-Kilgore has built a reputation as a skilled, innovative trial and appellate lawyer with the ability to persuade judges and juries in cases with the highest stakes. She has a diverse litigation practice that spans business litigation, employment disputes, securities, and white-collar defense. Clients have come to know Kilgore for her ingenuity, skill, and leadership, with one of the firm’s most high-profile clients praising her as a “platinum attorney who performs well beyond experience.”

Kilgore is co-lead counsel in landmark lawsuits filed for the Trustee of the PG&E Fire Victim Trust to pursue assigned claims against former PG&E vegetation management contractors and major management consulting firms for their responsibility in contributing to the causes of deadly wildfires of 2017-2019 in Northern California. The Trust will distribute funds to the 70,000 victims who lost their homes and businesses.