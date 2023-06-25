Terrence Mark Franklin

Terry Franklin Sacks Glazier Attorney Portraits L A (JON DIDIER/JON DIDIER)

Partner

Sacks, Glazier, Franklin & Lodise LLP

Harvard Law School

Litigation

Terrence Franklin had been practicing trusts and estates litigation for nearly 25 years before he discovered that his legal career was the path to his mission in life, to “Help Bend the Arc of History Towards Justice” by sharing the story of his family’s experience escaping from slavery, nearly two decades before the end of the Civil War. In dozens of presentations throughout the U.S., media interviews, and articles, he has retraced his journey to uncover his fourth great-grandfather’s will and the unexpected will contest that threatened to keep his fourth great-grandmother Lucy and her children and grandchildren enslaved. His goal is to widely educate others and push back against dehumanization and racism.

Within his practice, Franklin has over three decades of experience handling some of the most significant and complex trusts and estates disputes, regarded as one of the top litigators in the U.S. by clients and colleagues.