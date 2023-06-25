Todd Matthew Malynn

Gittings Global - NE83906 (Gittings Photography)

Partner, Intellectual Property Litigation

Blank Rome LLP

Loyola Law School

Intellectual Property

As an experienced and well-respected trial attorney in both the Los Angeles area and nationally, Todd M. Malynn aggressively seeks to identify solutions - whether through settlement or trial - and combines his IP and business transactional experience to help identify, protect, defend, and monetize his client’s rights and interests. He represents clients in a wide range of intellectual property matters, from patent, copyright, and trademark infringement to false advertising, unfair competition, misappropriation of trade secrets, and covenants not to compete. Another element of his active litigation practice includes arguing matters under the Federal Trade Commission Act and the Medical Device Regulation Act.

Outside of the courts, Malynn manages his clients’ patent and trademark portfolios. He also represents clients before the Federal Drug Administration (FDA) in approval proceedings. His work spans numerous industries, including cosmetics, pharmaceuticals, medical devices, manufacturing, and entertainment.

