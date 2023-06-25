Alex M. Weingarten

Managing Partner, Los Angeles Office

Willkie Farr & Gallagher LLP

Georgetown University

Litigation

Alex Weingarten serves as managing partner of Willkie Farr & Gallagher LLP’s Los Angeles office and chair of the firm’s Entertainment Litigation Practice. He is a leading commercial trial lawyer who represents clients in all facets of entertainment, probate, and business litigation. Clients look to Weingarten to handle “bet-the-company” cases, protect their integrity during the very public litigation process, provide a fresh approach, and suggest novel and overlooked strategies. He is aggressive in optimizing results and prides himself on finding the most direct route to victory. Weingarten is known for his tenacity and zealous advocacy on behalf of clients.

In addition to serving his clients, Weingarten joined Willkie as managing partner of the new Los Angeles office and co-led its launch and rapid expansion. On behalf of Selena Gomez, he is suing the developers of the game “Clothes Forever” for their unauthorized use of her name and likeness.