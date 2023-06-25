(David Blattel)

Alissa Miller

Partner

Akin Gump

UC Berkeley School of Law

Entertainment and Sports

Consistently regarded by eminent local and national media outlets as being among the entertainment industry’s top lawyers and dealmakers, Akin Gump Entertainment and Media Partner Alissa Miller is widely recognized as a leader in her field for handling some of the industry’s highest-visibility deals between independent movie production companies and financial institutions, as well as for her innovative media and entertainment-focused pro bono practice.

A leader within the firm and the industry, last year, Miller assumed the role of partner in charge of Akin’s Los Angeles office and has served as a committed advocate for the entertainment industry during one of the most tumultuous times in recent memory: the COVID-19 pandemic. She co-led Akin’s cross-practice efforts to assist a coalition of more than two dozen independent production companies in seeking COVID-19 relief aid to counterbalance pandemic-related shutdowns.