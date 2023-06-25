Employment Mediator & Arbitrator

Recently inducted into the prestigious College of Labor & Employment Lawyers, Angela Reddock-Wright is an employment mediator, arbitrator, workplace, and Title IX investigator. She has practiced as an employment and labor law attorney for 26 years. After working as an employment litigator for 15 years, in 2011, she opened the Reddock Law Group and transitioned to becoming a full-time neutral. In addition to having her own firm, she is a member of the panel of mediators and arbitrators at Signature Resolution, a private dispute resolution firm with offices throughout California.

Reddock-Wright is also a published author, trainer, speaker, and legal commentator. Her mission is to help employers and employees create great and healthy workplaces. She hosts her own radio show on Tavis Smiley’s KBLA Talk 1580 titled “Legal Lens with Angela Reddock-Wright,” for which she interviews top attorneys, legislators, policy, and change makers.