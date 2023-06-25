Ann Marie Mortimer

Firm Partner; Managing Partner, Los Angeles Office; Head of Commercial Litigation Practice

Hunton Andrews Kurth LLP

UC Berkeley School of Law

Cybersecurity

Ann Marie Mortimer heads Hunton Andrews Kurth’s commercial litigation practice and served as first chair defending Yahoo! in class actions stemming from reportedly the largest data breach in history with over three billion accounts impacted. She is the founder and managing partner of the firm’s Los Angeles office.

Mortimer is at the forefront of novel cybersecurity litigation threatening the fundamental business of global brands, counseling Fortune 50 companies on the novel challenges, and regulation endemic, including Fortune 1 big box retailer Walmart and name brand retailer Bath & Body Works, Inc., in some of the first alleged California Consumer Privacy Act actions in the state of California. She won a pivotal victory for Walmart in a putative class action including alleged violation of CCPA - one of the first decisions dismissing a CCPA claim on the merits that went on to impact other CCPA claims.