Bart H. Williams

Partner, Chair of the Litigation Department

Proskauer

Yale Law School

Litigation

Bart Williams is one of the nation’s most sought-after trial lawyers and commercial litigators. A leader within the Proskauer firm, he is the chair of the litigation department and heads the Los Angeles office. A strategic, diligent, and persuasive litigator with a wealth of experience across commercial litigation, white-collar criminal defense, and internal corporate investigations, Williams is equally expert at counseling clients on the management of their most complex litigation crises and trying their most important cases before juries and judges. He frequently is called in just months or even weeks before a trial to deliver the win.

Among Williams’ recent notable representations has been his work as lead trial counsel for Gilead Sciences in various California state and federal product liability actions brought by ~20,000 plaintiffs related to Gilead’s HIV prevention and treatment drugs.