Partner

Norton Rose Fulbright

USC Gould School of Law

Litigation

Brian Sun is a seasoned trial lawyer, experienced in complex business litigation, white-collar criminal defense, and multi-jurisdictional investigation matters. A fellow of the American College of Trial Lawyers, his litigation practice covers a range of areas, including matters involving unfair competition, intellectual property, commercial bribery, public corruption, entertainment, shareholder rights, contractual disputes, fraud, and cross-border issues.

Sun’s clients include Global Fortune 500 institutions and high-profile individuals embroiled in high-stakes litigation. Over the years, he has represented such clients as Hon Hai Precision Co. (Foxconn), Mattel, Emerson Electric Co., Air China, Ltd., EFG Bank AG, Sanofi-Aventis, the City of Los Angeles, and a number of individuals, including former Orange County Sheriff Michael Carona and Dr. Wen Ho Lee in his successful civil lawsuit against the U.S. government. Sun served as a deputy general counsel to the Christopher Commission, which recommended sweeping reforms of the Los Angeles Police Department.