Pepperdine School of Law

Litigation

Christopher Ng is an equity partner, executive committee member, and managing partner of Gibbs Giden. He primarily represents companies in a wide range of business, commercial and construction negotiations, and disputes. He is a member of the State Bars of California and the District of Columbia and is licensed to practice in all California state and federal courts. Also, he is an educator, active speaker, published author, and frequent contributor to local, regional, and national legal publications.

Ng is nationally recognized in the field of construction law and regularly pens articles and contributes to treatises for construction industry professionals and other lawyers. In addition to his current position as an adjunct professor of business law at the School of Business and Economics at California State University Northridge, he has taught the Legal Environment of Business at Pepperdine University and been a guest lecturer of construction law at Loyola Law School.