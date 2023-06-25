Chris Staton Spicer

Partner

Akin Georgetown University

Entertainment and Sports

Akin Partner and Entertainment Practice Head Chris Spicer is among the preeminent film finance lawyers in the country, regularly leading some of the industry’s highest-visibility deals between independent movie production companies and major financial institutions for household-name film and television projects. Often finding creative solutions to complex issues, he has been instrumental to financial institution clients given the rapidly changing landscape for content creation and consumption, and a challenging, competitive environment for financial institutions, specifically within the last two years.

For example, Spicer, in coordination with the firm’s corporate practice, advised HPS Investment Partners, a leading global investment firm, in connection with a multibranched $550-million credit facility to Kobalt Music Group, one of the world’s largest music publishers, featuring artists such as Childish Gambino, Elvis Presley, Paul McCartney, and Stevie Nicks. He led the Akin team that structured a highly complex first-in, last-out loan to Kobalt.