Founder & Managing Shareholder

Scali Rasmussen

The Ohio State University College of Law

Litigation

Christian Scali has a diverse practice that includes advice and counsel, and complex and high-stakes litigation. His clients are in a variety of industries, including restaurant and hospitality, property management, entertainment, clothing manufacturing, and e-commerce, but the majority of them are in the retail automotive industry. Scali is known for his work on behalf of the retail automotive industry in a series of advertising lawsuits brought against it under California’s Unfair Competition Law.

Scali also regularly assists clients with mergers and acquisitions. While he is always a fierce advocate for his clients, when he is engaged in a buy/sell his focus is on making the deal. Years of litigating buy/sell and commercial lease disputes on behalf of his clients have made him an effective transactional attorney. Scali also creates effective corporate compliance and ethics programs for his clients.