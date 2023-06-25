Co-Founder and Trial Attorney

Mortenson Taggart Adams LLP

University of San Diego School of Law

Litigation

Craig Taggart is a partner at Mortenson Taggart Adams LLP. He is a trial attorney who has worked on high-profile litigation matters in California and throughout the country in addition to being involved in some of the biggest cases in Southern California. Taggart focuses his practice on automotive, securities, and general business litigation. He has been active in litigating cases for automobile manufacturers. In 2020, Taggart represented Rivian Automotive in a class action lawsuit that resulted in a complete dismissal.

Taggart has been actively involved in representing clients in pro bono matters and has been particularly active in representing California foster care group homes. Indeed, he represented group homes in a landmark case that resulted in the United States Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit finding that California violated the Child Welfare Act by underfunding group homes.