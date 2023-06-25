Partner

Musick, Peeler & Garrett LLP

USC Gould School of Law

Litigation

Daniel Taylor is a partner with the Musick, Peeler & Garrett’s Los Angeles office. He is a member of the firm’s Litigation Practice Group with extensive experience representing clients in complex litigation in state and federal court. He has tried several cases to successful verdicts and successfully argued cases on appeal before the California Courts of Appeal and Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals.

Taylor’s practice focuses on commercial litigation; trademark, copyright, and trade secret litigation and counseling; unfair competition litigation and counseling; product liability litigation; healthcare, technology, software, cybersecurity/ data privacy, Internet-of-Things (IoT), and automation matters. He represents clients of all types and sizes including publicly traded companies, middle-market and small businesses, government entities, start-ups, and individuals. On the intellectual property side, he successfully enforced copyright claims on behalf of digital artist collectives against sellers of digital tokens.