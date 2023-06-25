Partner Mayer Brown LLP

Georgetown University Law Center

Cybersecurity

Dominique Shelton Leipzig joined Mayer Brown in 2022 to lead the firm’s global data innovation team that is devoted to providing special counsel to officers and directors in the Fortune 500 and late-stage private companies regarding data innovation through strategic attention to data privacy, cybersecurity, and algorithmic fairness. She also leads the firm’s AdTech privacy and data management team, where she advises Fortune 500 companies on navigating through the disruption in the $500 billion digital advertising ecosystem stemming from privacy and data protection laws in 150 countries.

Leipzig uses her knowledge and influence to shape how companies use and think about data and make companies understand data privacy is more than a compliance issue - it is a business imperative. With 160 data protection laws now in place, she has become the tech industry’s go-to lawyer on evolving data privacy issues.