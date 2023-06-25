Edward Francis Quigley

Co-Chairman and Partner

Cox, Castle & Nicholson LLP

UC Berkeley School of Law

Litigation

Ed Quigley is a litigation attorney with vast experience in handling complex litigation, including construction claims, insurance coverage disputes, and general commercial litigation.

Quigley is co-chairman of Cox Castle and is the chair of the firm’s litigation department. He represents developers, lending institutions, property owners, lessees, managers, real estate investors, and others involved in the real estate industry. He has extensive experience litigating a broad range of commercial disputes, including construction claims and disputes, partnership/corporate governance disputes, fraud & breach of fiduciary duty claims, valuation disputes, lease disputes, unfair business practice claims, insurance coverage litigation, breach of contract and easement disputes, and non-disclosure claims. Quigley’s experience extends into state court, federal court, private arbitration, and public works arbitration. Recent cases include his work prosecuting an $85-million construction claim for a project involving a hotel with 420 condominium units, entertainment venues, bars, and restaurants.