Finalist: Elina Avakian

Associate General Counsel

Snap Inc.

UCLA School of Law

Elina Avakian is an associate general counsel on the Platforms & Technology Commercial Legal team at Snap Inc. and has been with the company for over six years. Snap Inc. is the company that owns Snapchat, Bitmoji, and Spectacles and has over 5,000 employees worldwide. During her long tenure, she has worked on a broad range of commercial transactions that expanded across advertising, technology, hardware, gaming, partnerships, and others. She currently supports some of the most cutting-edge products in the tech space, including Snap’s AR Enterprise Solutions, AR Mirrors, Snap Tokens, product partnerships, payments, and e-commerce.

As part of her work across Snap during the last 24 months, Avakian advised the company on a number of new product launches and partnerships, such as the launch of Snap Tokens, and negotiated deals with a variety of important partners, including Snap’s partnerships with Tiffany & Co., Pinterest, and Spotify.