Of Counsel

Sanders Roberts LLP

University of Miami

Entertainment and Sports

Jason Ziven represents Fortune 500 companies, entrepreneurs, and high-profile entertainers in complex business litigation matters. He also advises live entertainment companies, digital native talent, musicians, and directors on transactional matters. His diverse background in business provides him with unique knowledge and relationships that benefit individuals and businesses when they are navigating legal and business issues. He also serves as a senior advisor to Ballard Partner, one of the largest national bipartisan public affairs firms.

Ziven’s diversified high-level experiences and set of relationships in entertainment, real estate, financial, and political ecosystems provide him with a unique ability to advise his clients in both complex and highly sensitive litigation and transactional matters. Recently, many of the leading real estate and sports companies in Los Angeles, as well as high-profile talent and producers, have retained him to represent their interests in complex and sensitive business and employment litigation matters.