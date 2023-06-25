Partner

UC Berkeley School of Law

Jennifer Romano is a litigation partner in Crowell & Moring’s Los Angeles office, co-chair of the firm’s litigation & trial department, and a member of the firm’s management board. She represents clients as both plaintiffs and defendants in state and federal courts, as well as in arbitration and mediation, and focuses her practice on defending companies against consumer class actions, litigating on behalf of healthcare companies, and representing companies in high-stakes litigation matters. Romano has an active pro bono practice and serves on the board of the Berkeley Law Alumni Association and Bet Tzedek.

Over the past two years, Jennifer was lead counsel on a number of successful cases, including defending Enterprise against claims of negligence and negligent hiring; representing the University of California in a case challenging the DHS’s announcement to rescind visas of international students if they were enrolled in only online classes; and obtaining a temporary restraining order and preliminary injunction on behalf of Planned Parenthood in its challenge to restrictions on abortion in Kentucky. Romano also represents UnitedHealth Group and its affiliates in numerous cases alleging violation of the Mental Health Parity Act.