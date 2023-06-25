Shareholder

Buchalter

Loyola Law School

Corporate

Jeremy Weitz is chair of Buchalter’s Corporate Practice Group and co-chair of the firm’s Mergers & Acquisitions Practice. His expertise covers mergers and acquisitions, private equity, publicly and privately traded securities, venture capital, corporate maintenance and formation, corporate finance, and licensing. He represents clients in a variety of industries, including apparel, retail, beauty, food, fitness, technology, software, e-commerce, aerospace and defense, manufacturing, and entertainment that range in size from small start-ups to multi-billion-dollar publicly traded corporations. Weitz routinely serves as outside general counsel for his corporate clients.

He represents both buyers and sellers in merger and acquisition transactions. His mergers and acquisitions practice is focused on the middle market with transaction values ranging between $10 million to $3 billion. Weitz routinely lectures on mergers and acquisitions and the apparel industry. He has also served as a faculty lecturer for the Practicing Law Institute.