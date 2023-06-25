Jordan Matthews

Business Trial Lawyer and Litigator

Weinberg Gonser LLP

Pepperdine University School of Law

Litigation

Jordan Matthews is a business trial lawyer and litigation partner at Weinberg Gonser Frost LLP since 2018 with broad experience in the entertainment industry and business community. He has litigated or otherwise been involved with matters pending in California, Nevada, and Massachusetts, argued before the Ninth Circuit of the U.S. Courts of Appeals, and been involved in high-profile litigation.

In December 2020, after a thorough investigation, Matthews filed a civil RICO case in the Central District of California on behalf of Angelica Limcaco and against Steve Wynn, et. al. over alleged attempts to use improper payments and influence to elevate Wynn Las Vegas’ counsel to the position of a judge in the Nevada District Court and dismiss her case. Matthews and his team alleged a pattern of improper influence under the RICO statute, which directly coincided with Wynn’s alleged involvement in lobbying the prior administration.