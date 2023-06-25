Partner

Snell & Wilmer

UCLA School of Law

Corporate

Joshua Schneiderman is a corporate and securities partner in the Los Angeles office of Snell & Wilmer. He advises clients on a wide range of transactional matters, including mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, and public and private offerings of debt and equity securities. He also advises clients on matters related to franchising as well as public and private companies on corporate governance matters.

Schneiderman is an instrumental member of the corporate and securities practice group who was voted into the partnership after just two years with the firm. He has served as lead counsel on sophisticated mergers and acquisitions and financing matters, assisting clients with access to much-needed capital in turbulent financial markets. He is excellent at managing a deal team and serving as the point person to coordinate the flow of work and responsibilities among investment bankers, accounting firms, public relations firms, and legal specialists.