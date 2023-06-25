Kristen J. Nesbit

Partner

Fisher Phillips LLP

Loyola Law School

Labor & Employment

A powerhouse lawyer with a record for successfully handling high-stakes matters, Kristen Nesbit is a trusted partner to her clients, including Fortune 500 companies, billion-dollar corporations, and public entities. She has handled numerous single-plaintiff and class action lawsuits, seeing them through to verdict. Her triumphs in the labor and employment arena, combined with her active community involvement, prestigious award recognitions, and commitment to championing diversity and equality make Nesbit a legal industry leader.

Committed to helping diverse business owners succeed, Nesbit regularly assists Disability-Owned Business Enterprise, Minority Business Enterprise, Women Business Enterprise, and Veteran Business Enterprise employers. Within Fisher Phillips, she serves as co-chair of the firm’s California Litigation Practice Group and is one of the youngest practice group co-chairs within the firm, in addition to being the youngest female to co-chair a firmwide practice group at the time she was appointed to this role in 2019.