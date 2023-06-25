Leonora “Lenny” M. Schloss

Partner

Jackson Lewis, P.C.

Columbia University Law School

Labor & Employment

Leonora “Lenny” Schloss is a partner in the Los Angeles office of the national labor and employment law firm, Jackson Lewis, P.C. She is a first-generation American, her parents having fled World War II in Eastern Europe. Navigating the fine print for her family from a relatively young age influenced her desire to become an attorney. After several years of defending general business litigation, Schloss solely concentrated her practice on employment law defense. She is skilled in providing advice, counsel, and training to clients. Also, she is the leader of the California Wage and Hour Internal Audit Subgroup at her firm and a frequent speaker at human resources and other organizations on minimizing employment law liability and other employment-related topics.

Schloss’ style has been characterized as “thoughtful aggression.” It is through her litigation and several published decisions that she has helped shape California employment law.