Michael Mortenson

Co-Founding Partner

Mortenson Taggart Adams LLP

Case Western Reserve University School of Law

Litigation

In July 2019, Michael Mortenson launched Mortenson Taggart Adams LLP. Since its inception, the firm has grown to 25 attorneys and staff. The firm represents Fortune 500 companies, innovative start-ups, emerging companies, and high-net-worth and high-profile individuals in a variety of matters. Since founding the firm, he has achieved numerous successful outcomes. In 2019, Mortenson secured a multi-million verdict following a two-week jury trial for a pro bono client that was recognized by Top Verdicts as one of California’s Top 100 jury verdicts.

Mortenson has also won numerous precedent-setting summary judgment motions for Ford Motor Company in state and federal court. And just recently, he represented Rivian Automotive in a class action lawsuit that resulted in a complete pre-trial dismissal of the entire class action complaint along with Rule 11 sanctions. Throughout his career, Mortenson has also devoted himself to representing clients in pro bono matters.