Michael R. Weiss

Office Managing Partner

Akerman LLP

Santa Clara University School of Law Litigation

Michael Weiss is the office managing partner at Akerman’s Los Angeles office, overseeing over 50 attorneys and responsible for the day-to-day operations. He is an experienced litigator who guides clients through complex disputes, including real estate litigation, commercial and business disputes, and complex insurance insolvency matters. He is a member of the Million Dollar Advocates Forum and has been recognized by the Los Angeles Business Journal as a “Leader of Influence-Litigators & Trial Attorneys.”

In 2022, he obtained a summary judgment on the eve of trial in favor of a multi-billion-dollar international salmon filet distributor and obtained a prejudgment writ of attachment and multi-million-dollar settlement on the eve of trial in a breach of contract case involving a failed real estate development project. He also obtained a summary judgment in favor of another multi-billion-dollar group of companies in two related commercial class actions. Additionally, Weiss fosters a culture of pro bono service, and the Los Angeles office collaborates with local organizations such as Our Big Kitchen Los Angeles to fight food insecurity.