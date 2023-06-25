Nina Marino

Founding Partner

Kaplan Marino

University of LaVerne School of Law

Litigation

Nina Marino’s complex litigation and white-collar crime practice is national in scope. She regularly negotiates with and litigates against the U.S. Department of Justice, local district attorneys, and other government agencies in her defense of people investigated or charged with matters involving healthcare fraud, international extradition, cybercrime, money laundering, customs violations, tax crimes, Ponzi schemes, public corruption, and regulatory issues involving cryptocurrency.

Right from the start, clients understand that Marino takes their cases as personally as they do. Her presentations to prosecutors introduce new perspectives, compelling context, and workable paths to resolution. Her unconventional combination of care, integrity, and formidable lawyering has earned her a national reputation and recognition. She discovers the shades of gray behind prosecutors’ black-and-white arguments to shine new light on her clients’ circumstances. Marino’s team-driven, meticulously prepared strategies have repeatedly helped clients reach their objectives - from staying out of prison to defending allegations in trial.