Nominee: Camilla Eng

General Counsel

LaserAway

UC Law San Francisco

Camilla Eng is the general counsel of LaserAway, the nation’s leading medical spa specializing in aesthetics services utilizing cutting-edge technology in 40+ locations. She advises on corporate legal strategy and implementation, and guides the company’s legal department in managing a range of issues, from patent and employment law matters to contracts, claims, and real estate, to insurance and risk management matters and compliance.

In the last couple of years, Eng helped her company work on a partnership with private equity group Ares Management. The strategic investment made by Ares will help fuel LaserAway’s continued nationwide expansion, drive loyalty through its rewards program LaserLove, and advance its proprietary skin care products line, LA Beauty. Previously, she served as EVP of sales & marketing at JM Eagle, the world’s largest plastic pipe manufacturer. She also served as a deputy city attorney for several agencies in Los Angeles.