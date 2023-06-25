Nominee: Casey Hineline Kempner

(P&P IMPORTS)

General Counsel

P&P Imports LLC

UC Davis School of Law

Casey Kempner has changed the game for P&P Imports LLC, and its headliner brand GoSports. Since joining the company in 2018, he was instrumental in building an immense intellectual property portfolio of patents, trademarks, and copyrights to give the company as many tools as possible to protect its innovations. Peter Tanoury and Peter Engler, the owners of P&P, are serial inventors that develop new products in the outdoor games and sporting goods space at rocket-ship speed. The constant innovation has seen Kempner expand the legal department to include a dedicated patent attorney and litigation counsel.

Kempner and his team ensure product integrity and take action against intellectual property infringement to keep unfair competition at bay. By understanding the product landscape, he provides the company with a clear path to build quality products in the Wild West of e-commerce where knockoffs run rampant and copycat companies stifle innovation.