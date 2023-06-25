Perrie Michael Weiner

Partner in Charge of the Los Angeles Office, and Chair of the Firm’s North America Securities Litigation Group

Baker McKenzie

Loyola Law School

Litigation

Perrie Weiner is the partner in charge of Baker McKenzie’s Los Angeles office and chair of the firm’s North America Securities Litigation Group. He joined the firm less than four years ago when there were only four lawyers in the L.A. office.

While under his leadership, and despite these early and significant challenges, the Los Angeles office has seen tremendous growth, becoming one of Baker McKenzie’s fastest-growing office locations. Opened in 2018 with four lawyers, the L.A. office has grown under Weiner’s leadership to 51 attorneys and professional staff providing notable expertise in securities litigation and SEC enforcement, lease litigation and restructuring, employment & compensation, M&A, capital markets, tax, consumer and privacy class actions, products liability, privacy compliance, and cybersecurity. With more than 30 years of experience, Weiner’s practice focuses on securities litigation and enforcement matters, and complex business litigation.