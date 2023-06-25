(Gittings Photography)

Peter Massumi

Co-Founder and Managing Partner

Massumi + Consoli LLP

Harvard Law School

Corporate

Peter Massumi is a co-founder and managing partner of Massumi + Consoli LLP, a boutique private equity-focused transactional law firm with offices in Los Angeles, San Francisco, and New York. Founded in 2015 as a spin-off from the Private Equity and M&A group of Kirkland & Ellis, MCLLP delivers market- leading counsel to private funds and other financial institutions, along with their portfolio companies, and other acquisitive private and public companies on complex private equity, M&A and debt financing transactions, and ongoing corporate matters.

Massumi and the firm count among their elite client roster some of the most discerning and respected investors in the country as they fulfill a mission of exceeding the client services of the most recognized international law firms at an unmatched value proposition. The firm continues its rapid expansion and now deploys a full in-house specialist team to provide its clients with full-service transactional support.